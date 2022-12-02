Crews wrap up first round of leaf collection, prepare for second

The first round of leaf collection efforts end Saturday, Dec. 3 in the central neighborhoods.
The first round of leaf collection efforts end Saturday, Dec. 3 in the central neighborhoods.
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Street Department crews will wrap up the first round of leaf collection efforts Saturday, Dec. 3 in the central neighborhoods. The second round is expected to begin early next week in the South part of the city, according to officials.

The City says any leaf collection updates will be published before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. They say the daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. Residents also have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

2022 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up schedule:

  • South Neighborhoods, October 31 – November 4 & November 28 – December 2
  • North Neighborhoods, November 7 – November 11 & December 5 – December 9
  • Central Neighborhoods, November 14 – November 18 & December 12 – December 16

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 a.m. on the collection week. Those who would like to have their leaves collected at their convenience can call 311 to schedule a pick-up.

