CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide.

Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits.

Officers on the crash scene confirm with 21Alive that a FedEx semi-truck was involved, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

BACKGROUND: One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side

21Alive is not reporting the victim’s identity but is reporting the manner of death due to the public nature of the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.