CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide.

Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits.

Officers on the crash scene confirm with 21Alive that a FedEx semi-truck was involved, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

BACKGROUND: One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side

21Alive is not reporting the victim’s identity but is reporting the manner of death due to the public nature of the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
FWPD arrested Vibbert in connection with an overnight shooting in the 2300 block of Brooklyn...
Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies announces the first Fort Wayne location will open Dec. 9.
Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
‘He is innocent’ | Delphi suspect attorneys release statement on client’s involvement in murder investigation
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a semi-truck went over a bridge at the...
UPS truck dangles off Indiana Toll Road, catches fire