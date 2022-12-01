Summity City Music Threatre creates new Christmas tradition

Summit City Music Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Summit City Music Theatre says they are beginning a new Christmas tradition in Fort Wayne.

The group is putting on the first annual production of A Christmas Carol at Salomon Farm Park.

The production is set in the Old Barn at Salomon Farm Park. The director, Gavin Drew Thomas, tells us the location is the perfect fit since the Old Barn was built in 1871 and the A Christmas Carol is set in the 1800s.

Thomas also says they are blown away by the public’s response. Due to the ticket demand, the crew had to add two additional showings.

The two new showtimes are on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Summit City Music Threatre’s website.

