Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in self-defense.(Storyblocks)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening.

Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in self-defense.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man who called 911 stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27.
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

Latest News

Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
The City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division named Webb as new public information...
City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer
GFL replaces WM and Republic Services in Huntington.
GFL to replace City of Huntington trash, recycling services in 2023
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting