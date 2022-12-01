Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening.
Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in self-defense.
When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man who called 911 stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police are still investigating.
