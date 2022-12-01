Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening.

Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in self-defense.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man who called 911 stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are still investigating.

