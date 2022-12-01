One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning semi crash on I-469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
The crash happened on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Emergency dispatchers confirm that calls came in to report the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers on the crash scene confirm with 21Alive that a FedEx semi-truck was involved, and the driver of a separate car was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the car was broken down or had a flat that may have led to it being in a hazardous position, police say.
This is a developing story.
