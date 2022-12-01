One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning semi crash on I-469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.

The crash happened on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Emergency dispatchers confirm that calls came in to report the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers on the crash scene confirm with 21Alive that a FedEx semi-truck was involved, and the driver of a separate car was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the car was broken down or had a flat that may have led to it being in a hazardous position, police say.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27.
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

Latest News

Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
The City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division named Webb as new public information...
City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer
GFL replaces WM and Republic Services in Huntington.
GFL to replace City of Huntington trash, recycling services in 2023
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting