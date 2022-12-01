Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

BACKGROUND: Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert. Vibbert is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, according to police.

Court documents say Vibbert called 911, saying that he had been attacked by his brother and that he shot him in self-defense.

Police were able to speak with the victim before he was taken in to surgery, who said he and his brother got into an argument while driving. He said Christopher was driving when the two began to hit each other, and Christopher told him to get out of the car. He said as he was doing so, he saw Christopher reach into the center console where he keeps his gun.

He said he got out of the car as quickly as he could when Christopher fired a shot, hitting him.

Documents say police then spoke with Christopher, who said he stopped to get McDonald’s on the way home. He said as they were leaving, he took a sharp turn, causing his brother’s fries to spill on the floor. Christopher said his brother yelled at him and called him a “fat f***”, starting the argument that led to the shooting.

The victim was last said to be in life-threatening condition.

