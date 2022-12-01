Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say

FWPD arrested Vibbert in connection with an overnight shooting in the 2300 block of Brooklyn...
FWPD arrested Vibbert in connection with an overnight shooting in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

BACKGROUND: Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert. Vibbert is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, according to police.

Court documents say Vibbert called 911, saying that he had been attacked by his brother and that he shot him in self-defense.

Police were able to speak with the victim before he was taken in to surgery, who said he and his brother got into an argument while driving. He said Christopher was driving when the two began to hit each other, and Christopher told him to get out of the car. He said as he was doing so, he saw Christopher reach into the center console where he keeps his gun.

He said he got out of the car as quickly as he could when Christopher fired a shot, hitting him.

Documents say police then spoke with Christopher, who said he stopped to get McDonald’s on the way home. He said as they were leaving, he took a sharp turn, causing his brother’s fries to spill on the floor. Christopher said his brother yelled at him and called him a “fat f***”, starting the argument that led to the shooting.

The victim was last said to be in life-threatening condition.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27.
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders

Latest News

Summit City Music Theatre presents: A Christmas Carol
Summity City Music Threatre creates new Christmas tradition
The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals.
Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals
ISP says THPD officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue around 11:30 a.m....
ISP investigating after officer fatally shot suspect in Terre Haute
Project Activate SouthEast (PASE) Fort Wayne
Finalist to win $150,000 to locate business in southeast FW