ISP investigating after officer fatally shot suspect in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating after they say a Terre Haute Police Department (THPD) officer shot a stabbing suspect Thursday afternoon.

According to our affiliate WTWO, ISP says THPD officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue around 11:30 a.m. following reports that someone in the home was stabbed.

Investigators say a THPD officer, who has not been publicly identified, arrived at the home and said he heard screams for help. They say after he forced his way into the home, a man approached him while reportedly holding a knife.

ISP says the officer ordered the man to drop the knife but he refused, so they say the officer pulled out his weapon and shot the man. He then gave the man CPR while calling for paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the woman who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt requested Indiana State Police take over the investigation. Modesitt also confirmed that no police officers were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.