ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a Fort Wayne man on several charges following a shooting Wednesday evening in Auburn.

ISP says Auburn officers were called around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 about shots fired at a vehicle in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. ISP detectives were called to assist in the investigation, which they say led them to the arrest of 39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.

Officers say Fisher “became enraged” with another man that was with his ex-girlfriend. They say Fisher fired shots at the man as he was parked in his vehicle outside of his home on Cleveland Street.

After the shots were fired, ISP says Fisher drove after the man while continuing to shoot at him. The victim’s car was struck several times, but he was not injured.

Fisher was arrested on charges including attempted murder, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, and being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing at the time of this report, ISP says.

