GFL to replace City of Huntington trash, recycling services in 2023

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Huntington has contracted GFL Environmental, Inc. for trash and recycling services through 2027.

The city’s contracts with WM and Republic Services expire at the end of the year. Huntington residents’ trash and recycling services will be taken over by GFL the week of Jan. 1, 2023.

City officials say the $1.25 monthly processing fee will be eliminated in 2023. The reduced monthly recycling charges combined with the rise in monthly trash collection charges will result in a slight increase. Huntington residents with one trash bin and one recycling bin will pay 25 cents more per month in 2023. City officials say residents can expect a four percent annual increase in the years following 2023.

According to city officials, only The Hidden Hamlets neighborhood will be assigned a new trash collection day. Recycling collection will continue on a rotating Week A and Week B cycle, but recycling pickup will now occur on the same day as trash pickup for all households. Residents living on one-way streets will no longer need to place recycling bins on the opposite side of the road. GFL is equipped to collect trash and recycling bins from both sides of the roads.

New trash and recycling bins will be distributed to households in mid-December. Officials say these bins should only be used when GFL takes over. Residents should leave empty WM and Republic Services bins to collect after their services end. The final trash collection week with WM will be Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30. The final recycling collection weeks will be Monday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 26.

City officials say, residents with questions or concerns are asked to call City Services at (260) 356-4720 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.