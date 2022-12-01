FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning.

Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash happened.

Officers say a woman driving a black minivan rear-ended the other two cars when they were slowing in traffic. Police say the woman was unharmed and co-operated with officers, and the two men driving the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the middle car involved in the accident received the most damage. The area was closed for about two hours as crews cleaned up the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.