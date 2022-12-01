FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning.

Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash happened.

Officers say a woman driving a black minivan rear-ended the other two cars when they were slowing in traffic. Police say the woman was unharmed and co-operated with officers, and the two men driving the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the middle car involved in the accident received the most damage. The area was closed for about two hours as crews cleaned up the crash.

