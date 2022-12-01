Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals.

Cayla Smith and Andy Deng, along with Coach Alena Lunin of Fort Wayne, will represent the United States at the Figure skating Grand Prix Finals competition in Torino, Italy.

This competition, according to the figure skating club, is only open to the top 6 ranking competitors in the world. The grand prix will be held at both junior and senior levels. The club also says that eligibility is based on competitor’s results from both Junior Grand Prix and Grand Prix Series.

Smith and Deng won gold at the Junior Grand Prix competition in Riga, Latvia, and silver in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Deng and Smith are currently ranked 6th in the world at the Junior Pairs level.

The Figure Skating Grand Prix will begin on Dec. 7, and will run through Dec. 11.

