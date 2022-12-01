Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade.

The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases.

Click here to see the 11-page “Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges.”

According to the document, Judge Meade spoke rudely to the father in the case, telling him to “be quiet,” “zip it,” to “shut [his] mouth,” and to “shut up.”

He’s also quoted as saying, ““This is just bullsh*t. I’m sorry, I’m a farm boy. I was raised - I’m older than you. I was scooping hog sh*t long before you, man. I’m going to tell you what, this is crap. It stinks. This kind of behavior stinks. Okay?”

The document also claims there were unrecorded hearings in his chamber where some people were not included who should have been.

The Supreme Court has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct occurred.

The Court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Judge Meade, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

We are reaching out to Meade’s attorney for comment.

