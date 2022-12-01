A Day for Marc Davidson: Looking back on an emotional evening at Blackhawk Christian

By Zach Groth
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday night, Blackhawk Christian hosted its first boys basketball game since the passing of beloved coach Marc Davidson.

The school celebrated Davidson and his family, officially dedicating the new ‘Marc Davidson Court’ before the varsity game against North Side.

Marc’s wife Lisa, her family, and the Blackhawk Christian staff reflect on a special night.

