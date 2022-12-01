COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the recent shooting in downtown Fort Wayne show the suspect shot his stepfather after he claims he was assaulting his mother.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has released a probable cause affidavit for Kyree Lamar Warren, who was arrested on Nov. 30 for the Nov. 27 murder of his stepdad, Montreale Turner. Police say the shooting happened in a home in the 1000 block of Rockhill St.

Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27. (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

The affidavit says that Warren called 911 after shooting Turner, saying, “Please get me some help here, I f***** up.” Police say he then said that his mother was being attacked by his stepdad, leading to the shooting.

Documents say a witness claimed Turner was heavily drinking and also had a handgun in his pocket when she said the attack began.

Police spoke with Warren, who said that his mother had complained that Turner was intoxicated and she wanted Warren to come over to her home.

Warren says he took a handgun with him to his mother’s house, where documents say shortly after entering the home, Warren heard his mother and Turner arguing in the kitchen. He then told police that he shot Turner twice before giving his mother the gun and calling 911.

Court documents show that a .357 magnum revolver was recovered from the scene, lying near Turner’s body.

Warren currently faces one charge of murder.

