Finalist to win $150,000 to locate business in southeast FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Project Activate SouthEast (PASE) Fort Wayne is holding its final pitch competition Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to PASE officials, the program encourages entrepreneurs to locate their business in the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

The program’s five finalists will be presenting their business concepts to judges from Bloomington-based Crossroads at the Mill.

The winning finalist will be awarded $150,000 in business services.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Grand Wayne Center. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.