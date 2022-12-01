City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer.
According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28.
Webb has more than 10 years of leadership experience from working for Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Maumee Metal Recycling, and Vera Bradley, according to city officials.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.