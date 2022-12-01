City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer.

According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28.

Webb has more than 10 years of leadership experience from working for Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Maumee Metal Recycling, and Vera Bradley, according to city officials.

“Elizabeth has strong writing and communications skills in addition to relationship building skills. She also has demonstrated a deep and sincere interest in learning and understanding what each work group does within the Community Development Division. Elizabeth will be effective at helping us deliver important messages and disseminate relevant information to the community as well as help us better solicit and receive feedback from the public.”

