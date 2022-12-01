City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer

The City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division named Webb as new public information...
The City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division named Webb as new public information officer.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer.

According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28.

Webb has more than 10 years of leadership experience from working for Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Maumee Metal Recycling, and Vera Bradley, according to city officials.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27.
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting

Latest News

Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
COURT DOCS: Suspect shot stepfather in domestic dispute
GFL replaces WM and Republic Services in Huntington.
GFL to replace City of Huntington trash, recycling services in 2023
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting