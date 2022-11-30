US Sen. Braun files paperwork to run for Indiana governor

Sen. Mike Braun (R) of Indiana
Sen. Mike Braun (R) of Indiana
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) expressing interest in trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the secretary of state’s office shows he has officially filed to run.

Paperwork filed on Wednesday shows the 68-year-old has filed to run in the 2024 governor race after stating earlier this year that he intended to announce his decision by the end of 2022. Due to term limits, Gov. Holcomb can’t seek reelection.

Braun won the Senate seat in 2018, beating out then-Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, unseating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Braun campaigned as a strong supporter of President Trump, and has often aligned closely with conservative Senate members.

On Tuesday, Braun voted against the bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages, which passed 61-36. Back in March, Braun said he “misunderstood a line of questioning” after he said during a virtual news conference that states should have the power to enact legislation on matters not expressly defined by the Constitution--from the legalization of marijuana to participation in high school sports to interracial marriage.

In June, Braun voted against the the “Safer Communities Act”, a package addressing gun-related issues, joining 34 other senators who voted against it. The measure did receive enough support to pass, and was signed into law on June 25.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that two Republicans have reported interest in running for the Senate seat if Braun doesn’t seek reelection are: U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who was recently re-elected to Indiana’s 3rd District, and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden has officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has raised more than $2 million for an unannounced campaign for the seat. Attorney General Todd Rokita has also expressed interest in the position.

WPTA reached out to Braun’s office for a statement, and they sent us the following:

“Mike Braun has filed his paperwork to run for governor and will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail

Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After announcing at the end of September that several different properties were being considered to build a new jail on, Allen County Commissioners have announced their top choice.

Politics

Indiana lawmakers return ahead of new state budget debate

Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Tuesday, fresh off Republican election victories that maintained the party’s dominance of the Legislature and facing a possible list of expensive proposals from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Politics

US Sen. Braun says decision near on Indiana governor run

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that the long list of possible 2024 Republican candidates for governor won’t sway his decision on whether to enter that race.

Politics

Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more than ever, many feel as though state Democrats are lacking any sort of momentum. The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

Politics

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST
|
By Josh Rultenberg
President Biden addressed the results of the midterm election and his own political future on Wednesday.

Politics

NACS, SACS school board races too close to call

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 11 candidates who are vying for school board seats in Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) and Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) are still waiting to see who will hold the board seats in their respective districts.

Politics

GOP’s Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office.

Politics

Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”

Politics

Chief Deputy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff’s race

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST
|
By Angelica Pickens
Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has claimed victory in the race for Allen County Sheriff.

Politics

Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers.