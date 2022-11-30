US Sen. Braun files paperwork to run for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) expressing interest in trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the secretary of state’s office shows he has officially filed to run.

Paperwork filed on Wednesday shows the 68-year-old has filed to run in the 2024 governor race after stating earlier this year that he intended to announce his decision by the end of 2022. Due to term limits, Gov. Holcomb can’t seek reelection.

Braun won the Senate seat in 2018, beating out then-Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, unseating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Braun campaigned as a strong supporter of President Trump, and has often aligned closely with conservative Senate members.

On Tuesday, Braun voted against the bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages, which passed 61-36. Back in March, Braun said he “misunderstood a line of questioning” after he said during a virtual news conference that states should have the power to enact legislation on matters not expressly defined by the Constitution--from the legalization of marijuana to participation in high school sports to interracial marriage.

In June, Braun voted against the the “Safer Communities Act”, a package addressing gun-related issues, joining 34 other senators who voted against it. The measure did receive enough support to pass, and was signed into law on June 25.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that two Republicans have reported interest in running for the Senate seat if Braun doesn’t seek reelection are: U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who was recently re-elected to Indiana’s 3rd District, and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden has officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has raised more than $2 million for an unannounced campaign for the seat. Attorney General Todd Rokita has also expressed interest in the position.

WPTA reached out to Braun’s office for a statement, and they sent us the following:

“Mike Braun has filed his paperwork to run for governor and will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon.”

