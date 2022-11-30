School bus, I&M truck involved in DeKalb Co. accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 on County Rd 77. Officials say that a 56-year-old woman was driving south in a school bus with eight children inside. A 47-year-old man was driving north in an Indiana-Michigan Power (I&M) truck.

The Sheriff’s office says that the vehicles sideswept each other while on a narrow road, hitting one another’s sideview mirrors. Officials say there no substantial damage done to either vehicle and no injuries were reported.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating this accident.

