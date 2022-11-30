NW Indiana man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4

4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11, 2021.
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11, 2021.(Jenna Hullett)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison Tuesday for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training.

The lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed Alan Morgan, 29, of Hamlet, repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up the discovery of his dead body on Oct. 11, 2021.

Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.
Morgan is charged with murder in death of 4 year old son Judah.(La Porte County Sheriff's Office)

The footage showed Morgan repeatedly punching his son, holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor and leaving him alone for hours in a cold, dark basement that had no furniture, Koch said. It showed Morgan punching the boy at least 13 times on Oct. 7 and at least 15 times the following day.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds. An X-ray showed a partially healed collarbone fracture, and the boy suffered bleeding on the brain and trauma to his abdomen and back, Feczko said.

Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.

Morgan did not make a statement during the sentencing hearing.

