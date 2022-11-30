IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The court documents in the Delphi case detailing what police and other investigators say they know about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German have now been unsealed. A new detail included an unspent round from a gun near the crime scene.

IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster says forensic analysis is important in a case like this. Goodpaster is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police investigative the crime.

Goodpaster says he specifically specializes in chemical analysis at crime scenes. He says forensic scientists are needed to help examine any tangible evidence from a crime scene.

In the Delphi murders, the probable cause affidavit outlines charges against 50-year-old Richard Allen. The documents say he admitted to being on the Monon High Bridge Trail where the two girls were last seen in 2017. Police say they also discovered an unspent round from a gun near the girls’ bodies.

“Every firearm will leave all sorts of markings on the bullets that you put into that weapon,” Goodpaster said. “An unspent shell, the ammunition in the shell, if you cycle that in there and eject it, there will still be markings. And you can say this cartridge was once inside that weapon.”

He says a forensic scientist likely would have examined that evidence and looked closely at the markings on the bullet in comparison to the suspect’s gun.

There are more questions though after the court documents did not reveal the cause of death for the two victims. However, Goodpaster says any additional forensic analysis could be the key to solving the murders.

“Forensic science can help law enforcement provide key information and they can act on those,” he said.

Last week, Allen’s defense team spoke with the media following a hearing on whether to release court documents in the case to the public. Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy,” and claimed that the then-sealed affidavit is “flimsy”.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said they “strongly believe” the evidence in the case shows Allen was involved in the murders. McLeland had also previously stated that he believed Allen may not have acted alone in the murders.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.