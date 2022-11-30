First game at Marc Davidson Court highlights Tuesday night hoops

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk basketball defended Marc Davidson Court in a, 72-61, victory over North Side on Tuesday night.

New Haven picked up a road win, 52-41, over Northrop.

Bishop Luers beat Canterbury, 62-59, in its season-opener.

The Columbia City girls collected a seventh straight victory, 75-19, at Bishop Dwenger.

The Huntington North Lady Vikings won, 45-30, at Bishop Luers.

