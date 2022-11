FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A son of the late great head coach Marc Davidson, Jimmy, scored the first two points on the newly named Marc Davidson Court in a, 72-61, Blackhawk Braves victory over North Side on Tuesday night’s home opener.

Blackhawk’s Kellen Pickett led both sides with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

