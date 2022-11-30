Arts United Center granted $6 million for renovations

(Arts United)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Arts United Center says it was approved for a major renovations project.

The center says a grant was approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI).

Officials say that this grant will be used for the modernization and expansion of the arts center, as well as improving the overall accessibility and functionality of the center.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) says they created the READI program in 2021 to help implement economic development strategies to better attract talent to Northeast Indiana to stimulate more economic growth.

The Arts United Center will continue to raise money through 2023, and officials say that construction will likely begin in June 2024.

For more information about Arts United, visit their website, or learn more about the READI program here.

