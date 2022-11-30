Area shelters seeing increase in emaciated dogs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Area animal shelters have already taken a hit from inflation, but now there’s a new problem. Emaciated dogs are showing up in startling numbers.

Amy-Jo Sites is the director of The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. She thought the cases were isolated. This means she saw about one to two cases a week here and there, but now it’s more consistent, and sometimes up to five of them.

Emaciated dogs are malnourished. Over time the dog can lose weight, body fate, and become emaciated.

Like so many other things this year, inflation is impacting our everyday expenses. This includes groceries, gas, and now, in this case, pet food.

“Definitely think some people are trying to stretch themselves too thin without having those resources that they themselves need to supply.”

If you need help, you can call up the folks at Humane Fort Wayne. The organization has a food pantry, free of charge, to help those in the community.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.