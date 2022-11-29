Woman charged in stepson’s beating death sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and neglect in the death of her 9-year-old stepson has learned her fate.

In December of 2021, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy, Elijah Thomas Ross, passed away at an area hospital and his death was ruled a homicide. Shortly after, police arrested the boy’s mother, Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 31-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death.

The Allen County Coroner’s office says an autopsy found that the 9-year-old boy who was pronounced dead over the weekend had multiple blunt force injuries. (Elijah's Grandmother Mindi Hemminger)

Prosecutors and police say Alesha battered Elijah, causing injuries that killed him. Jenna pleaded guilty to three neglect charges on Monday, in a plea deal that calls for her to spend 20 years behind bars. Jenna is set to be sentenced on Jan. 6.

Alesha entered a second plea agreement in October that calls for her to spend 35 years behind bars for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect.

In court on Tuesday, her plea deal was accepted and she was sentenced to 35 years.

