Woman charged in stepson’s beating death sentenced

Alesha Lynn Miller was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 9-year-old Elijah...
Alesha Lynn Miller was arrested in connection with the death investigation of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and neglect in the death of her 9-year-old stepson has learned her fate.

In December of 2021, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy, Elijah Thomas Ross, passed away at an area hospital and his death was ruled a homicide. Shortly after, police arrested the boy’s mother, Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 31-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death.

The Allen County Coroner’s office says an autopsy found that the 9-year-old boy who was...
The Allen County Coroner’s office says an autopsy found that the 9-year-old boy who was pronounced dead over the weekend had multiple blunt force injuries.(Elijah's Grandmother Mindi Hemminger)

Prosecutors and police say Alesha battered Elijah, causing injuries that killed him. Jenna pleaded guilty to three neglect charges on Monday, in a plea deal that calls for her to spend 20 years behind bars. Jenna is set to be sentenced on Jan. 6.

Alesha entered a second plea agreement in October that calls for her to spend 35 years behind bars for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect.

In court on Tuesday, her plea deal was accepted and she was sentenced to 35 years.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified.

breaking

Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
The special judge appointed in the Delphi murder case has now unsealed the court documents.

News

Lawsuit filed in Warsaw crash involving St. Ignatius hockey team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Several of the victims in a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that left 16 students injured on Nov. 12 in Warsaw have now filed a lawsuit in the case.

Community

Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday.

Latest News

Crime

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.

Crime

Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders file motion for change of venue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents show the attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders, have filed a motion for a change of venue for his jury trial.

News

Fort Wayne sees third shooting in less than 24 hours

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Monday evening.

News

Haylee Schott - 21Alive Scholar Athlete of the Week

Updated: 23 hours ago

Community

Manchester University announces personnel cuts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions.

Crime

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.