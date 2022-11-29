Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations

INDIANA (WPTA) - Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday.

Animal shelters like Humane Fort Wayne, the Huntington County Humane Society (HCHS), and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) say they are seeking to break record donation amounts for the annual GivingTuesday event on November 29.

GivingTuesday began in 2012 and aims to celebrate generosity and encourage people to come together to give back, according to their website.

Humane Fort Wayne is asking the public to help meet a matching grant of $50,000, which they say will go to supporting local pets and their owners. To donate to this shelter, visit their website.

“GivingTuesday is the single largest donation day of the year for us, and because we receive no tax dollars, it’s crucial to our lifesaving mission.”

FWACC urges potential donors to donate to the their Angel Fund, which they say helps provide proper medical care, such as life-saving procedures, for any animal in need. To donate to FWACC, visit their website.

The Huntington County Humane Society asks through their Facebook page for the public to donate due to the large influx of emaciated animals in recent days.

Huntington County Humane Society is seeking help from the community as they say they currently have several emaciated dogs in their care. (Huntington County Humane Society)

The shelter also encourages anyone who is struggling to feed their pets to reach out to them for assistance. They say donations are appreciated and are accepted through their website.

