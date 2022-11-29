Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The special judge appointed in the Delphi murder case has now unsealed the court documents, marking the first public release of evidence in the case since suspect Richard Allen’s arrest.

Long-awaited court documents detailing charges against Richard Allen and the day Abby Williams and Liberty German were killed have been released. Judge Fran Gull, of Allen County, issued an order on November 29 to unseal the probable cause affidavit.

The court documents say Allen admitted to being on the Monon High Bridge Trail where the two girls were last seen on Feb. 13, 2017. Police say an unspent round was found near one of the girl’s bodies, and investigators say an analysis found that it had been cycled through a gun that belonged to Allen.

FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered along the Monon Trail leading to the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022. Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. (Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Officers then interviewed Allen on Oct. 26, 2022, and when they questioned him about the round, he said he did not have an explanation of why it was found there. He again admitted that he was on the trail that day but denied knowing either of the girls or being involved in their murders.

The cause of death for both of the victims have still not been released.

The document ends with noting that Allen was seen by a witness walking back to his car on CR 300 North, with clothes that were “muddy and bloody”.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, on two murder counts in the killings.

Last week, Allen’s defense team spoke with the media following a hearing on whether to release court documents in the case to the public. Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy,” and claimed that the then-sealed affidavit is “flimsy”.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said they “strongly believe” the evidence in the case shows Allen was involved in the murders. McLeland had also previously stated that he believed Allen may not have acted alone in the murders.

