Fort Wayne sees third shooting in less than 24 hours

Police gather evidence at the scene of a shooting on Monroe Street on Monday evening.
Police gather evidence at the scene of a shooting on Monroe Street on Monday evening.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Monday evening.

Gunshots cracked through the cool air on Monroe Street around 6:30 p.m.

The location is not far from Weisser Park.

A witness reported the commotion to police who rushed to the neighborhood and found a man who had been shot several times.

Authorities, who did not publicly identify the victim, weren’t sure if he would survive his injuries.

In a statement to media, Officer Daniel Nerzig said that investigators had found a witness who was cooperating.

Police hoped to glean enough information from them to help them identify a suspect.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after violence broke out in two neighborhoods on Sunday.

A man was shot on Rockhill Street on Sunday afternoon. He eventually died from his injuries.

Police said they took in a “person of interest” but had not announced charges as of Monday evening.

Then, on Sunday night, another man was found shot near Spatz and Senate Avenues. His injuries were so serious, doctors weren’t sure if he would survive.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Dobson Jr. in that case.

This is a developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne’s first-ever Crumbl Cookies is set to open soon, according to a new sign on the...
Northeast Indiana’s first 'Crumbl Cookies' store set to open soon
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
Mathew Cramer
Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case

Latest News

Haylee Schott - 21Alive Scholar Athlete of the Week
Manchester University announces personnel cuts
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
Mathew Cramer
Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case