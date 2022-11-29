Fort Wayne sees third shooting in less than 24 hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Monday evening.

Gunshots cracked through the cool air on Monroe Street around 6:30 p.m.

The location is not far from Weisser Park.

A witness reported the commotion to police who rushed to the neighborhood and found a man who had been shot several times.

Authorities, who did not publicly identify the victim, weren’t sure if he would survive his injuries.

In a statement to media, Officer Daniel Nerzig said that investigators had found a witness who was cooperating.

Police hoped to glean enough information from them to help them identify a suspect.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after violence broke out in two neighborhoods on Sunday.

A man was shot on Rockhill Street on Sunday afternoon. He eventually died from his injuries.

Police said they took in a “person of interest” but had not announced charges as of Monday evening.

Then, on Sunday night, another man was found shot near Spatz and Senate Avenues. His injuries were so serious, doctors weren’t sure if he would survive.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Dobson Jr. in that case.

This is a developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.

