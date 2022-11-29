‘Covenant Quilters’ donate dozens of quilts to Bashor Children’s Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -During this season of giving, a group of quilters from a Fort Wayne church, are doing their part to make sure children who have been abused and neglected feel special. The Covenant Quilters sends dozens of handmade quilts to Bashor Children’s Home. It is a tradition that began more than 20 years ago.

The children’s home serves kids across Indiana between the ages 9 and 18. Many suffer from abuse or neglect and as a result they are battling any number of issues including: behavioral problems, homelessness, addiction, and some are survivors of human trafficking.

Bashor Children’s Home is their refuge.

“They can get a good night sleep knowing no one is going to hurt them that night,” said Steve Riikonen, Vice President of Development at Bashor.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Indiana has the second highest rate of abuse and neglect in the nation.

“Early on in development, if they don’t feel safe, they don’t feel secure,” said Trish Fox, Chief Operating Officer at SCAN, Inc. “That follows them.”

Cox said sometimes children become fearful or needy due to neglect and abuse. Other children may act out or become combative.

The Bashor Children’s home hopes their partnership with Covenant Methodist Church will help stop that cycle by showing the kids they are cared for.

Each year the quilting group at Covenant Methodist Church donates between 60 to 80 quilts.

“To have someone give to someone they don’t know a gift,” said Riikonen. “To say we want to help you we want to see you succeed. This is a treasured memory that they get to take with them after they leave here. One that they can keep forever.”

Many of the children’s stories remind the quilters just how special their work is and that their gift is making an impact.

“All she had were the clothes on her back and her Bashor quilt that she managed to save and keep,” said Vicki Booth of the Covenant Quilters. “In this small way somehow, this is touching a lot of those kids and they’re realizing that there is somebody in this world that, truly do care about them.

