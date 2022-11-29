Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified.

27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

Police say they were called to the 2800 Block of Monroe St. a little before 6:30 p.m. Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds there but believe the shooting actually happened in the 2900 block of Reed St. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition but was officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the murder is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers urge the public to contact the FWPD at (260) 427-1201, the “P3 Tips” app, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 if anyone has any information.

