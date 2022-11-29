Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

Yates was pronounced dead following a shooting on Monroe St.
Yates was pronounced dead following a shooting on Monroe St.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified.

27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

Police say they were called to the 2800 Block of Monroe St. a little before 6:30 p.m. Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds there but believe the shooting actually happened in the 2900 block of Reed St. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition but was officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the murder is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers urge the public to contact the FWPD at (260) 427-1201, the “P3 Tips” app, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 if anyone has any information.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

breaking

Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
The special judge appointed in the Delphi murder case has now unsealed the court documents.

News

Lawsuit filed in Warsaw crash involving St. Ignatius hockey team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Several of the victims in a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that left 16 students injured on Nov. 12 in Warsaw have now filed a lawsuit in the case.

Community

Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday.

Crime

Woman charged in stepson’s beating death sentenced

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and neglect in the death of a 9-year-old stepson has learned her fate.

Latest News

Crime

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.

Crime

Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders file motion for change of venue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents show the attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders, have filed a motion for a change of venue for his jury trial.

News

Fort Wayne sees third shooting in less than 24 hours

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Monday evening.

News

Haylee Schott - 21Alive Scholar Athlete of the Week

Updated: 23 hours ago

Community

Manchester University announces personnel cuts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions.

Crime

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.