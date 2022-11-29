Cleveland man on the run after allegedly murdering live-in girlfriend, burying body in Pennsylvania

(Source: Crime Stoppers)
(Source: Crime Stoppers)(Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and FBI agents are looking for Anthony Kennedy, the Cleveland man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania.

Adrianna Taylor, 23, was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13.

Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about the murder of Taylor.

“We have a family out there that’s grieving right now. We’d like justice for this 23-year-old woman,” said Patricia Meehan, the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders
Fort Wayne’s first-ever Crumbl Cookies is set to open soon, according to a new sign on the...
Northeast Indiana’s first 'Crumbl Cookies' store set to open soon
Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition.
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
Police gather evidence at the scene of a shooting on Monroe Street on Monday evening.
Fort Wayne sees third shooting in less than 24 hours

Latest News

During this season of giving, a group of quilters from a Fort Wayne church, are doing their...
‘Covenant Quilters’ donate dozens of quilts to Bashor Children’s Home
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Yates was pronounced dead following a shooting on Monroe St.
Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died
Judge orders documents to be unsealed in Delphi murders