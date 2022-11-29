Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders file motion for change of venue

DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents show the attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders, have filed a motion for a change of venue for his jury trial.

Last week, Allen’s defense team spoke with the media following a hearing on whether to release court documents in the case to the public. Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy,” and claimed that the sealed affidavit is “flimsy”.

“We have nothing to hide, and you know, transparency is important in government and it may be weird for defense lawyers, I suppose, to be arguing that we want things unsealed,” Baldwin said to reporters. “But that’s how confident we are in our client, that’s how confident we are that the evidence contained in the—at least what’s written in the probable cause affidavit—is nothing for us to worry about...How can an innocent man be accused of a crime like this and have their life upended?”

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Following those comments, a media release was sent on behalf of the Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, who said they “strongly believe” the evidence in the case shows Allen was involved in the murders of the Libby German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. McLeland had also previously stated that he believed Allen may not have acted alone in the murders.

The special judge appointed in the case, Fran Gull of Allen County, has decided to take the defense’s motion under advisement, according to our affiliate WTHR. The judge said she will release an order at a future time. A Feb. 17 bond hearing was also scheduled for Allen.

