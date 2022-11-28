Pokagon Toboggan Run returns with successful opening weekend

INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the Pokagon Toboggan Run had a busy opening weekend, returning to pre-pandemic attendance.

Pokagon State Park’s renowned Toboggan Run opened this past Friday, November 25 at 10 a.m. Nicky Ball with the DNR says that about 2,000 riders attended opening day, an increase from last year’s numbers.

Back in August, the $1.3 million in funding was approved for upgrades for the park. Officials say this would be the largest renovation project since the toboggan run first opened in 1935.

The park is open through February 26, 2023, and their hours of operation are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. To view their full list of winter hours, click here.

