Northeast Indiana’s first 'Crumbl Cookies' store set to open soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s first-ever Crumbl Cookies is set to open soon, according to a new sign on the Orchard Crossing location.

A cardboard sign can now been seen with the words, “coming soon December, middle of December.”

Northeast Indiana's first Crumbl Cookie coming soon (WPTA)

The cookie store is planned to be in the Orchard Crossing shopping mall on the city’s southwest side.

Crumbl Cookies is a nationwide franchise that is well-known for its over the top cookie flavors that change out weekly. According to the store’s website, the specialty flavors are inspired from different pies, cakes, candies, and more.

