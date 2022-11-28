Mother charged with neglect in son’s death takes plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne woman who was arrested on several neglect charges following the beating death of her 9-year-old son has entered a plea deal.

In December of 2021, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy, Elijah Thomas Ross, was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide. Shortly after, police arrested the boy’s mother, Jenna Mae Miller, and her wife, 30-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death.

Prosecutors and police say they believe Alesha battered Elijah, causing injuries that killed him. Jenna was charged with four counts of neglect and Alesha was charged with aggravated battery and three counts of neglect.

A plea deal filed in Jenna’s case shows she is pleading guilty to three neglect charges. The plea deal calls for her to spend 20 years behind bars if it is accepted by a judge.

In October, Alesha entered a second plea agreement that calls for her to spend 35 years behind bars for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect.

