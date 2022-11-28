Manchester University announces personnel cuts

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Manchester University officials say that they cut more personnel positions.

The announcement was made on November 18 by University President Dave McFadden that 16 personnel positions were eliminated. McFadden says a majority of these cuts will affect the North Manchester campus but did not specify which departments were impacted.

Officials say that enrollment numbers at the university have decreased considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that these cuts will allow Manchester University to be financially secure in the future.

McFadden says that Manchester is committed to ensuring that all students have access to an affordable education, and says that the cuts were a difficult but necessary decision.

Despite backlash from current students and alumni, McFadden remains hopeful about the future of liberal arts at Manchester.

