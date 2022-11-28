Huntington University seeks to dismiss discrimination lawsuit filed by former athletes

A 33-page federal civil lawsuit filed against Huntington University includes details from...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington University has filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit that was filed by former cross country athletes who are accusing their former coach of sexual abuse and a doping scheme.

BACKGROUND: Huntington University launches external review following federal civil lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 30 on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleging criminal battery by coach Nicholas Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”

University leaders issued a statement on Oct. 15, saying they were “devastated and heartbroken” when they were made aware of the allegations. The statement also says that the university is bringing in an external review team to look into some of the University’s policies, including those concerning sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Attorney representing former Huntington University athletes detail abuse allegations

Now, a filing from November 23 shows the university is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs in the case failed to state a claim under Title IX.

