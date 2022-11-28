FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.

They say the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. This shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

If anyone has additional information about the shooting, police urge you to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, the “P3″ Tips App, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

