Fort Wayne police arrest man in weekend shooting

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery.
By Krista Miller
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man they say shot someone Sunday night.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. around 10:00 P.M. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was said to be in life-threatening condition.

