Fort Wayne police arrest man in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man they say shot someone Sunday night.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. around 10:00 P.M. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was said to be in life-threatening condition.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.