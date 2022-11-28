Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life without parole Monday afternoon for his part in the death and dismemberment of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

A jury found 22-year-old Mathew Cramer guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement after about an hour of deliberation. During the sentencing, Cramer apologized to the family of Nguyen for his actions.

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Cramer has the option to appeal.

