Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment case

Mathew Cramer
Mathew Cramer(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life without parole Monday afternoon for his part in the death and dismemberment of 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

A jury found 22-year-old Mathew Cramer guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement after about an hour of deliberation. During the sentencing, Cramer apologized to the family of Nguyen for his actions.

BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in July. Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Cramer has the option to appeal.

