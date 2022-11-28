Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer celebrates score against Duke. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer).
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer celebrates score against Duke. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer).(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey and No. 24 Purdue shook off a slow start. When No. 8 Duke tried to rally in the second half, the Boilermakers finished strong.

Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Purdue beat Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I feel like we weren’t getting the looks we wanted early. As we settled into the game, we kept our poise and kept getting the shots that we wanted,” Edey said. “They were making some tough twos at the beginning of the game, shots we’re OK with all season.”

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

“They have the most unique player in the country,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said of Edey. “He’s a hard guy to prepare for because there’s nobody else like him.”

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

Ethan Morton had a steal and a dunk to help Purdue open a 58-41 lead with 15:37 left in the second half.

Duke countered with an 8-0 run, capped by two foul shots by Dariq Whitehead. But Furst made a layup and a jumper to help hold off the Blue Devils.

A hook by Edey and a 3-pointer by Loyer made it 68-56 with 5:03 remaining.

Duke got off to a 14-7 start before Purdue worked its way back into the game.

“I don’t feel like we came out bad today, but they matched our energy,” Edey said.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Newman pushed the Purdue lead to 46-28. A late run by Duke cut the Boilermakers’ lead to 46-35 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It looked as if Roach had an issue with his left foot at one point, but he went back into the game. Scheyer said Roach had hurt his toe.

Purdue: Although neither team had great offensive games, Purdue was the better team from range. Purdue made seven 3-pointers to just two for Duke.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.

Purdue: Visits Florida State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting at Fort Wayne bar leaves person with life-threatening injuries
2 hurt in early morning shooting outside of Fort Wayne bar
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Shooting
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: One man found with a gunshot wound, victim in critical condition

Latest News

The Fort Wayne Komets shot their way to a quick lead on Saturday night.
Komets bounce back, 5-3, over Walleye
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bucket List: Purdue earns title game bid with win at Indiana
Adams Central football celebrates a touchdown rushed in by quarterback Ryan Black at the 1A...
Adams Central falls, 30-13, to 1A champion Indianapolis Lutheran, Jets finish back-to-back state runners-up
Carroll captains walk onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, carrying Owen Scheele's jersey...
THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship