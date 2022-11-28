Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was said to be in life-threatening condition but later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 44-year-old Montreale Cornelius Turner of Fort Wayne.

His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 23rd in Allen County so far this year.

