POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital where he was then declared life-threatening.

According to police, one person of interest is detained pending further investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

