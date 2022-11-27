POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.

Police say he was transported to an area hospital where he was then declared life-threatening.

According to police, one person of interest is detained pending further investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

