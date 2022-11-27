Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant.

His great grandmother, who started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.

Brooks is the fourth-generation owner of the business. It was established in 1966 and ownership has changed hands over the last five decades.

However, the food served at Brooks BBQ & Chicken continues to be recipes created by members of the Brooks family, including a special barbecue sauce made by his great grandmother. Brooks says the “secret sauce” is one thing on the menu that has never changed.

Customers who go to Brooks BBQ & Chicken should expect southern recipes that originated from his grandmother who moved from Mississippi to Fort Wayne in 1965.

Also don’t be surprised if employees preparing the orders are singing. Brooks affectionately calls the group “Brooks BBQ Choir” and says customers may catch them singing a tune every now and then.

