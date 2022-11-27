Komets bounce back, 5-3, over Walleye

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets came out firing one shot after another in the first few minutes of their, 5-3, victory over the Toledo Walleye at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Komets Shawn Boudrias scored two goals within the first six minutes of play, and the game stayed a, 2-0, through the first two periods.

The Komets beat opposing goalie Sebastian Cossa, the Detroit Red Wings 15th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

