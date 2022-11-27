Adams Central falls, 30-13, to 1A champion Indianapolis Lutheran, Jets finish back-to-back state runners-up

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - For as explosive as the Adams Central Jets had been all season, Indianapolis Lutheran showed off a bit more firepower with its high-octane passing attack in a, 30-13, Class 1A state championship victory for the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Jets senior Ryan Black rushed for both of Adams Central’s two touchdowns on the day.

Adams Central finishes its 2022 season as back-to-back state runners-up.

