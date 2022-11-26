SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: One man found with a gunshot wound, victim in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police need your help piecing together the city’s latest shooting near the intersection of Decatur and Tillman Road Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to an unconscious person near the intersection of Decatur and Tillman Road at around 10 Saturday morning. They say the victim was then brought to a local fire station by private conveyance.

According to firefighters at the station, the man was brought to them in life-threatening condition from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where officials say he is in critical condition.

At this time, police say the location of the incident is still being determined.

Police say if you or someone knows any information about this incident, you are asked to contact police at (260)427-1201, Crime Stoppers (260)436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

