2 hurt in early morning shooting at Fort Wayne bar

Overnight shooting at Fort Wayne bar leaves person with life-threatening injuries
Overnight shooting at Fort Wayne bar leaves person with life-threatening injuries(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people were hurt after an early Saturday morning shooting at Break & Run, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue just before 2:30 Saturday morning on a report of a shooting.

Police say when they got there, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital and police say the man has life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they found the victims in the parking lot, where police say there was an exchange of gunfire.

FWPD say they are looking for suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Carroll captains walk onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, carrying Owen Scheele's jersey...
THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state...
Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

Latest News

THE SCORE 11/25/22 Pt 2
THE SCORE 11/25/22 Pt 1 - Carroll vs. Center Grove
Carroll captains walk onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, carrying Owen Scheele's jersey...
THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship
The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state...
Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game