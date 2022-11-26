2 hurt in early morning shooting at Fort Wayne bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people were hurt after an early Saturday morning shooting at Break & Run, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue just before 2:30 Saturday morning on a report of a shooting.

Police say when they got there, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital and police say the man has life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they found the victims in the parking lot, where police say there was an exchange of gunfire.

FWPD say they are looking for suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.

