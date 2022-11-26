THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship

By Zach Groth
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Carroll made school history this year, advancing to state finals for the first time in the history of the Charger football program.

The Chargers couldn’t complete an undefeated season, falling 35-9 to Center Grove in the 6A championship game.

Cam Herschberger had a strong game, with six catches for 66 yards and a late touchdown. Overall though, the Chargers had trouble generating offense against a stout Center Grove defense.

After the game, Jorge Valdes received the 6A Mental Attitude Award.

RELATED STORY: #OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

  • South Adams 44, Bluffton 23
  • Northrop 69, DeKalb 26
  • Columbia City 78, Bishop Luers 45
  • Fremont 46, West Noble 36
  • Jay County 60, Woodlan 22

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state...
Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

Latest News

The Carroll Chargers football team leaves Carroll High School Friday afternoon for the state...
Fans send off Carroll Chargers for state championship game
Cyclones vs. Komets
Komets fall 6-0 in Thanksgiving home game to Cyclones
Homestead's Kyron Kaopuiki points towards his bench during a game against Huntington North...
Homestead boys post 53-14 opening night win over Huntington North
Norwell's Makenzie Fuess listens to a coach during practice (11/21/22).
Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Norwell’s Makenzie Fuess