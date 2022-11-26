THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Carroll made school history this year, advancing to state finals for the first time in the history of the Charger football program.

The Chargers couldn’t complete an undefeated season, falling 35-9 to Center Grove in the 6A championship game.

Cam Herschberger had a strong game, with six catches for 66 yards and a late touchdown. Overall though, the Chargers had trouble generating offense against a stout Center Grove defense.

After the game, Jorge Valdes received the 6A Mental Attitude Award.

Congratulations to Carroll senior Jorge Valdes on winning the Phil N Eskew Mental Attitude Award for Class 6A football. #OwenStrong pic.twitter.com/PBcoSCARGw — Carroll Chargers (@carrollchargers) November 26, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

South Adams 44, Bluffton 23

Northrop 69, DeKalb 26

Columbia City 78, Bishop Luers 45

Fremont 46, West Noble 36

Jay County 60, Woodlan 22

