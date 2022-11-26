THE SCORE: Carroll’s historic season ends with loss to Center Grove in 6A championship
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Carroll made school history this year, advancing to state finals for the first time in the history of the Charger football program.
The Chargers couldn’t complete an undefeated season, falling 35-9 to Center Grove in the 6A championship game.
Cam Herschberger had a strong game, with six catches for 66 yards and a late touchdown. Overall though, the Chargers had trouble generating offense against a stout Center Grove defense.
After the game, Jorge Valdes received the 6A Mental Attitude Award.
RELATED STORY: #OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
- South Adams 44, Bluffton 23
- Northrop 69, DeKalb 26
- Columbia City 78, Bishop Luers 45
- Fremont 46, West Noble 36
- Jay County 60, Woodlan 22
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.