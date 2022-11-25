Emergency crews responding to plane down in Hancock County

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to small plane crash in Hancock County Friday morning.

The plane, which appears to be a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail was found down in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport off Mt. Comfort Road and north of Interstate 70.

The pilot was not injured, according to authorities at the scene. Nobody else was on board.

Flight data shows the jet took off shortly before 8 a.m. from Indianapolis Regional Airport heading southwest and crossed Mt. Comfort Road, toward Indianapolis, before coming back down along Hancock County 300 North.

Images captured from the ground show the plane deployed a parachute before it landed in the pond near the Carvana warehouse on 300 North.

Authorities initially told 13News that the pilot parachuted from the plane, but investigators have not determined the exact sequence of events leading up to the crash and whether the pilot was still on board when the plane landed in the pond.

According to a Hancock County emergency alert, “there is an active incident on 300 N between 600 West and 700 West.

“Emergency crews are on scene, please avoid the area and seek an alternate route,” the alert concluded.

13News has a crew at the scene and will provide updated information as it becomes available from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the crash.

