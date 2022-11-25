Emergency crews responding to plane down in Hancock County

The plane was found down in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport
A plane crashed in a pond near Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.
A plane crashed in a pond near Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to small plane crash in Hancock County Friday morning.

The plane, which appears to be a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail was found down in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport off Mt. Comfort Road and north of Interstate 70.

The pilot was not injured, according to authorities at the scene. Nobody else was on board.

Flight data shows the jet took off shortly before 8 a.m. from Indianapolis Regional Airport heading southwest and crossed Mt. Comfort Road, toward Indianapolis, before coming back down along Hancock County 300 North.

Images captured from the ground show the plane deployed a parachute before it landed in the pond near the Carvana warehouse on 300 North.

Authorities initially told 13News that the pilot parachuted from the plane, but investigators have not determined the exact sequence of events leading up to the crash and whether the pilot was still on board when the plane landed in the pond.

According to a Hancock County emergency alert, “there is an active incident on 300 N between 600 West and 700 West.

“Emergency crews are on scene, please avoid the area and seek an alternate route,” the alert concluded.

13News has a crew at the scene and will provide updated information as it becomes available from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House on the 1300 block of Michigan Ave. condemned due to fire damage.
Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Goofball. Competitive. A great teammate. Those are just some of the many words teammates and...
#OwenStrong: How tragedy inspired a storybook season for Carroll Football
Coaches of the Indiana state football finalists poses for photos with the championship...
Dinan, Mosser attend coaches meeting down in Indianapolis
Mild Thanksgiving
A mild and (mostly) dry Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

Cyclones vs. Komets
komets vs. cyclones
11/26 Weekend Rain Chance
21Alive Weather 11/24/2022 5pm
House on the 1300 block of Michigan Ave. condemned due to fire damage.
Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire
Huntington North vs. Homestead Boys Basketball 11/23/22